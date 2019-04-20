Gentherm (THRM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Longbow Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $253.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 9,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $386,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 264,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 514,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, including seat heaters; variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units; and steering wheel heaters, neck climate control systems, and surface climate control systems for doors, armrests, cupholders, and storage products.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.