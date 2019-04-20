Gentex Co. (GNTX) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,277,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,643,000 after buying an additional 227,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,110,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 272,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,110,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 272,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,669,000 after buying an additional 283,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,966,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after buying an additional 976,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $55,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and sold 29,686 shares worth $631,983. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

