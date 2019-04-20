GCN Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $273,486.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $51.55 and $32.15. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $273,486.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.01530657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00156965 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002767 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001997 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 167,739,222,500 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

