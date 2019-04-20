Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $206,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,325,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,290,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,528,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 480,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after buying an additional 480,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 574,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,668,000 after buying an additional 238,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $175.48 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $261.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

