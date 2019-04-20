Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE GTES opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/gates-industrial-corp-plc-gtes-position-lifted-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.