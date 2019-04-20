Garmin (GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.14 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $125,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,932 shares of company stock worth $496,705. 17.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,886,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $815,948,000 after buying an additional 852,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,188,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,628,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,608 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5,916.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,423 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

