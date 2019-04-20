Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,296,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10,312.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,123,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,782 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 434.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,791,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,677,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $1,619,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.49 per share, with a total value of $36,490.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

