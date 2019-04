HBO’s “Game of Thrones” lived up to the hype.

This weekend’s season premiere stands because the event from the cable network’s history which started in 1978.

Get alerts:

The Nielsen company said 17.4 million people saw the Sunday opener into the show’s final year, either live on the community at 9 p.m., staged, during HBO’s on-demand support or during two reruns that aired later that evening.

There is a good possibility once the series signs off permanently, that amount will be eclipsed.

CBS had its main audience for the Masters in six years using Tiger Woods’ comeback.