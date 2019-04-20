GambleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,521.00 (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GambleCoin has a market capitalization of $6,521.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Profile

GambleCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

