GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $115.43 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,677,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,648,000 after purchasing an additional 253,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 209,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,319,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.