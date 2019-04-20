FY2020 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Increased by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.27.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,869,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after buying an additional 1,051,214 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 911,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 647,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,865,000 after buying an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

