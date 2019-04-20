FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Lowered by Analyst

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $19.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $20.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.94.

Shares of REGN opened at $333.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

