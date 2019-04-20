FY2019 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Analyst (MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $14.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.50.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $166.34 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $187.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $60,469.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $674,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,036.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock worth $3,651,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,947,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,195,000 after buying an additional 2,532,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,067,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after buying an additional 95,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,785,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

