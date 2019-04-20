FY2019 EPS Estimates for Aphria Inc Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Aphria in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APHA. Clarus Securities began coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Aphria in a report on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cormark set a $15.00 target price on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 4.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

