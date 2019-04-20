FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Novartis AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

