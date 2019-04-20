FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million.

FVCB stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.20.

In other news, insider Michael G. Nassy sold 2,155 shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,828.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,694 shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $236,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,849 shares of company stock worth $929,964.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

