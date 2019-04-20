Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:FEET opened at GBX 12.39 ($0.16) on Friday. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,245 ($16.27).
In other news, insider David R. W. Potter bought 2,032 shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £24,790.40 ($32,393.05).
About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.
