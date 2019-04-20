Frontline (FRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

FRO has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Frontline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.76.

Frontline stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Frontline has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $122.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,422,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,079 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Frontline by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 419,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

