Evers also raised the possibility of renegotiating Foxconn’s contract for advancement and a projected mill from southeast Wisconsin. The contract might have to be scaled back because Taiwan-based Foxconn has stated it will build a plant than originally envisioned said.

Get alerts:

The original contract will give roughly $ 4 billion in state and local tax credits to Foxconn if it invests $10 billion and employs 13,000 employees over 15 years. Evers was critical of this agreement, the biggest government incentive package in U.S. history to some foreign business.

Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics supplier, together with Google Apple and Amazon among its clients.

Also on Thursday, Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos pushed back against the Democratic governor, stating the project was being undermined by Evers and any modifications to the contract would be reversed from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The contract was negotiated by Evers’ Republican predecessor, Gov. Scott Walker, together with the mind of the economic development team whom Walker appointed.

Vos, whose legislative district includes the site of their Foxconn project, said in a meeting on WISN-AM that renegotiating the agreement would only make it worse to the state.

“Why would we ever want that?” Vos said. “Either fewer jobs or fewer investments. It’s past my level of comprehension to think a governor of Wisconsin is basically rooting for the collapse of the biggest economic growth in our nation’s history.”

Vos said Foxconn officials have promised that the firm will employ 13,000 individuals, even though experts have said it is more likely that a few million would be hired. Foxconn intends to create liquid crystal display screens like cellphones, televisions, tablets and other apparatus, for small products.

Foxconn said its other projects in the country, including also a $100 million partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and creation facilities in Eau Claire, Green Bay and Racine for medical and other research.

“Foxconn’s commitment to job creation in Wisconsin stays long duration and will span over the period of the (country ) contract and beyond,” the firm stated.

Many Republican lawmakers and vos have spoken out against Evers since he told reporters on Wednesday that the contract could be renegotiated. Vos stated Evers and Democrats running for president would be”rooting for this job’s failure so they can blame Donald Trump.”

Trump announced it, was involved shooting the deal and went to Wisconsin last summer. It has been heralded by him as a sign of a resurgence in the United States.

___