Fossil Group (FOSL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fossil has lagged the industry in the past three months owing to its dismal top line trend, which lingered in the fourth quarter of 2018. Both top and bottom lines lagged estimates and sales declined thanks to soft traditional watch sales and weakness in leather and jewelry categories. Sales were hit by currency woes, along with certain business and licensed brand exits. These hurdles, along with supply-chain hurdles in the connected products are expected to linger in 2019, wherein sales are likely to fall 7-12%. Nonetheless, the company is getting cushioned from strength in wearables category. Fossil has been undertaking solid strides in this space, highlighted by its recent deals with Qualcomm and Google. These efforts yielded in the fourth quarter, wherein connected watch sales formed about 21% of the company’s top line. Also, the company’s New World Fossil plan facilitated cost reduction and margin expansion.”

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $650.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.26). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $786.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Fossil Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 249,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $3,659,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fossil Group by 364.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,269 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Fossil Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $129,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,417,523 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $116,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.