Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 305,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $10,127,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,867,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 698,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.05 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $487.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

