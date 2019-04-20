Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

FBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $91.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. Research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,248,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 384,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 149,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 222.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 260,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 264.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 145,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

