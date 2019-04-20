Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,158,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,616,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOMX opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOMX shares. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Wiley purchased 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,534.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,311 shares of company stock worth $34,916. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

