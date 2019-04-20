FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

