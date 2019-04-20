FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,399,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,654,000 after purchasing an additional 270,672 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Bulldog Investors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 620.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 187,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 161,582 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $5.91 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

