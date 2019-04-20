FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $94,000 in Ehi Car Services Ltd (EHIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ehi Car Services Ltd (NYSE:EHIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ehi Car Services in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ehi Car Services by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 313,778 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ehi Car Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 729,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 114,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ehi Car Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.
EHIC opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ehi Car Services Ltd has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $14.65.
eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.
