FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $124,000 in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in GDS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $39.10 on Friday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 3.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $829.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

