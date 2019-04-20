FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 9,600 Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

