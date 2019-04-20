Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (AGS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $36,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PlayAGS by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PlayAGS by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in PlayAGS by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE AGS opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $898.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PlayAGS news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $102,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/fmr-llc-raises-holdings-in-playags-inc-ags.html.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.