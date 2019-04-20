Fmr LLC Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,471 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $36,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Goldcorp by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

GG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Goldcorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:GG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Goldcorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.36 million. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 136.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $36.92 Million Holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/fmr-llc-has-36-92-million-holdings-in-goldcorp-inc-gg.html.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.