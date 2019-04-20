Fluidigm (FLDM) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLDM. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FLDM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 429,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,934. The company has a market capitalization of $885.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.43. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,622,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 588,862 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 678,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 452,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 255,244 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

