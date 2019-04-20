Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,735,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000.

VBK stock opened at $181.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $190.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

