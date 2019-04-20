Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 57.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 207,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $643,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,747 shares of company stock valued at $25,550,072. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.20.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

