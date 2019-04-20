Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.43.

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,094.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,017 shares of company stock worth $11,451,055 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $176.85 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

