Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

