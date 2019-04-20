Five9 Inc (FIVN) Director Michael Burkland Sells 15,300 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael Burkland sold 15,300 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $795,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,007.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Burkland sold 1,700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $95,217.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Burkland sold 18,700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,012,605.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Burkland sold 20,400 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $1,106,088.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.62. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Five9 by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Five9 by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Five9 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

