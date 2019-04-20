Fission Uranium (FCUUF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.40 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We note that the ongoing PEA-level underground-only assessment has already shown the potential for improved economics, allowing for flexibility in the firm’s approach towards mining the Triple R deposit. We highlight that the PFS is entirely based on Indicated Resources for zones R780E and ROOE, while R780E remains open at depth and along plunge to the east. Not included in the PFS are zones R1620E, all of which could provide meaningful resource growth in the near future as the firm looks to convert Inferred resources to Indicated. In short, the Triple R deposit at Patterson Lake South continues to display characteristics of a world-class deposit through its potential for resource expansion as well as its ability to support optionality in regards to project design.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

FCUUF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.