Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $1,128,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $4,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 441,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,428,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $85.06 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/fiserv-inc-fisv-shares-sold-by-capital-city-trust-co-fl.html.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.