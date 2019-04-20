Fiserv Inc (FISV) is Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 7,194.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,203,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $288,462,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,489,000 after buying an additional 1,271,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,573,000 after buying an additional 898,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,638,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,178,000 after buying an additional 845,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Fiserv stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,704,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,389,571. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/fiserv-inc-fisv-is-landaas-co-wi-advs-9th-largest-position.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.