FirstCoin (FRST) Market Cap Hits $97,665.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $97,665.00 and $15.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026391 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003989 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012111 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00147791 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011606 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001641 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

