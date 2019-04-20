First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $37,451.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 33,371 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,033 shares of company stock worth $2,461,122. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $59.85 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of First Solar to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

