First Manhattan Co. Sells 71 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.19.

NYSE CMI opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $171.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,316 shares of company stock valued at $364,321 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

