First Manhattan Co. Purchases New Position in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,959,000 after purchasing an additional 113,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $96,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at $852,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory P. Merk sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $803,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $497.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

