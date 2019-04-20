Financial Survey: Seadrill (SDRL) vs. Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG)

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seadrill alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seadrill and Ocean Rig UDW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocean Rig UDW 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seadrill and Ocean Rig UDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.25 billion 3.61 -$4.48 billion N/A N/A Ocean Rig UDW $1.01 billion 0.00 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Ocean Rig UDW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Ocean Rig UDW shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Ocean Rig UDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill N/A N/A N/A Ocean Rig UDW 14.49% 4.50% 3.67%

Summary

Ocean Rig UDW beats Seadrill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drill ships, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc., an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names. It serves oil companies, integrated oil and gas companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.