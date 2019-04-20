Financial Review: CA BANCORP/SH (CALB) and Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ)

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CA BANCORP/SH and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CA BANCORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CA BANCORP/SH and Bank of the James Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CA BANCORP/SH $44.65 million 3.41 $8.71 million N/A N/A Bank of the James Financial Group $32.21 million 2.01 $5.30 million N/A N/A

CA BANCORP/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares CA BANCORP/SH and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CA BANCORP/SH 19.51% 9.49% 1.02% Bank of the James Financial Group 16.41% 9.98% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

CA BANCORP/SH has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of CA BANCORP/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CA BANCORP/SH does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CA BANCORP/SH beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, standby letters of credit, and term loans; commercial real estate loans, including construction, SBA 504, bridge, land acquisition and development, and commercial real estate equity loans; and loans for business owners and officers, which include personal lines of credit, home equity loans/lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, it offers international banking services comprising export, standby, and import letters of credit; asset-based financing; dental and medical financing; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates six offices, including three banking branches and three loan production offices in Lafayette, Fremont, San Jose, Oakland, and Walnut Creek. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices; and 3 mortgage production offices. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

