Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,769 Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,435,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,753.2% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,557,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 1,537,612 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 646,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 556,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,614,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 309,482 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.59 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

