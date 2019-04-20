Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,731 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $24.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1005 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,731 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/financial-gravity-wealth-inc-purchases-shares-of-10731-invesco-bulletshares-2022-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-bsjm.html.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.