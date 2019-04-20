Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $368,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stock

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

CHKP opened at $119.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.16 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $368,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/financial-gravity-wealth-inc-invests-368000-in-check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-stock.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.