Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $240,000 in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 114,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000.

EWI opened at $28.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $34.26.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

