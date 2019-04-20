Financial Contrast: AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) & DDR (DDR)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and DDR (NYSE:DDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of AmeriCold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of DDR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of DDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmeriCold Realty Trust and DDR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 DDR 2 8 0 0 1.80

AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. DDR has a consensus price target of $14.53, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Given DDR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DDR is more favorable than AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Dividends

AmeriCold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. DDR pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. AmeriCold Realty Trust pays out 203.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DDR has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and DDR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.60 billion 2.88 $47.99 million $1.18 26.21 DDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AmeriCold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DDR.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and DDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust 2.99% 7.05% 1.90% DDR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AmeriCold Realty Trust beats DDR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

